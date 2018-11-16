The Timberwolves’ purple Prince-inspired “City Edition” uniforms make their debut in Minnesota’s game Friday night against the Trail Blazers, and the T-Wolves are going all in on the Prince tribute.

The national anthem before the game will be sung by Jellybean Johnson, formerly of The Time, a band of Prince’s friends, and there will also be a halftime by former The Time frontman Morris Day. During the game, the PA system will only play music by Prince and fans will get to vote on which songs they want to hear.

Fans in attendance tonight will hear nothing but Prince music. During the game fans will have the opportunity to vote for which Prince songs they'd like to hear during the second half. #Twolves — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) November 16, 2018

The combo is a match made in heaven. Not only is Prince Minnesota’s most iconic musician, he was also a huge basketball fan. Back when he was known as Prince Rogers Nelson, the singer was a key player on his high school basketball team, despite standing only 5'2". The late comedian Charlie Murphy also told a classic story about playing a late-night pickup game of hoops with Prince and several of his friends.

The T-Wolves are scheduled to wear the purple Prince unis at four more home games this season (next on Jan. 11) and three road games.