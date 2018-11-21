Watch: LeBron James Receives Standing Ovation, Tribute Video in Return to Cleveland

LeBron James's return to Quicken Loans Arena went much smoother this time around.

By Kaelen Jones
November 21, 2018

The Cavaliers honored the return of Lakers forward LeBron James with a tribute video inside of Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night.

James, whose second stint with the Cavs lasted from 2014-18, made his first appearance in Cleveland since joining Los Angeles this past offseason.

James led the Cavaliers to four straight NBA Finals trips and led the franchise to its first title in 2016. Fans inside greeted James with encouraging cheers and a standing ovation.

James's welcome on Wednesday night was much warmer than what the NBA star received when he first returned as a member of the Heat. It's the only visit that James and the Lakers will make to Cleveland this season.

View this post on Instagram

It’s all love in The Land (via @nba)

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

You can follow the game live here.

