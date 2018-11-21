The Cavaliers honored the return of Lakers forward LeBron James with a tribute video inside of Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night.

James, whose second stint with the Cavs lasted from 2014-18, made his first appearance in Cleveland since joining Los Angeles this past offseason.

Here's the LeBron tribute the @cavs showed in the first quarter pic.twitter.com/v40YTDYgW8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 22, 2018

James led the Cavaliers to four straight NBA Finals trips and led the franchise to its first title in 2016. Fans inside greeted James with encouraging cheers and a standing ovation.

James's welcome on Wednesday night was much warmer than what the NBA star received when he first returned as a member of the Heat. It's the only visit that James and the Lakers will make to Cleveland this season.

You can follow the game live here.