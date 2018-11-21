Report: Markelle Fultz Suffering From Apparent Wrist Injury

Fultz will miss upcoming 76ers' practices and games to see a shoulder specialist and is also apparently dealing with a wrist issue.

By Jenna West
November 21, 2018

After deciding to miss playing time to see a shoulder specialist, Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz is also dealing with an apparent wrist injury, according to The Athletic.

Fultz is suffering from an apparent injury in his right wrist area, which has affected his ability to shoot or hold the ball at times, per The Athletic.

The website also reported that sources said Fultz "would prefer a fresh start with a new team." However, Fultz's agent, Raymond Brothers, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Wednesday night that he has "given no indication" to anyone that Fultz wants to be traded.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Fultz would not participate in any upcoming Sixers' practices or games until after seeing a shoulder specialist next week. Brothers reportedly made the call to withhold Fultz from activity.

Sixers coach Brett Brown said Tuesday he was surprised to learn Fultz needed to see a specialist, but the team supports his decision.

Fultz was diagnosed with a scapular muscle imbalance in his shooting shoulder last season and received a cortisone shot last October to help deal with discomfort. He started experiencing physical issues before being drafted in 2017, but it is unclear when Fultz's wrist injury started or whether it is connected to his scapular imbalance, reports The Athletic.

Fultz missed 68 games last season with a shoulder injury after being taken No. 1 overall in the draft. The former University of Washington standout has played in 19 games so far this season and started in 15. Despite that, Fultz's shooting woes have contributed to a fluctuation in his minutes from game-to-game. He played a season-low seven minutes in Philadelphia's win over the Suns on Monday. Fultz is shooting 41.9% from the field and 28.6% from three.

The 12-7 Sixers are likely to turn to T.J. McConnell in Fultz's absence.

