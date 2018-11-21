Kevin Durant was live on a podcast with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes when the news broke of his $25,000 fine from the NBA for cursing at a heckler during Saturday's 112-109 loss to Dallas.

"I knew I was gonna get fined," Durant said. "But how much they fine me?"

Haynes informed Durant that the fine was $25,000 for his actions. Reacting to the news, the Golden State star said heckling was 'corny' and 'weak.'

"[$25,000] for telling a fan to shut the f--- up and watch the f------ game," Durant said. "More fans should understand what that means. Grown men can't come to games and heckle grown men. That's corny, that's weak."

He continued: "You come into a game to heckle a grown man, 'you soft,' 'you weak,' Draymond this, Draymond that, 'you're a b----,' [and] you're going to sleep as a grown man doing that to another person?"

For those interested, Kevin Durant’s reaction as I break the news of his $25,000 fine right in front of him. Also, his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/1rWgkZV3Kb — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 21, 2018

Durant and the Warriors return to action on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.