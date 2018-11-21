Watch: Kevin Durant Responds to Getting Heckled: 'That's Corny, That's Weak'

Durant received a $25,000 fine from the NBA after directing inappropriate language at a Dallas Mavericks fan who heckled the Golden State star.

By Emily Caron
November 21, 2018

Kevin Durant was live on a podcast with Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes when the news broke of his $25,000 fine from the NBA for cursing at a heckler during Saturday's 112-109 loss to Dallas.

"I knew I was gonna get fined," Durant said. "But how much they fine me?"

Haynes informed Durant that the fine was $25,000 for his actions. Reacting to the news, the Golden State star said heckling was 'corny' and 'weak.'

"[$25,000] for telling a fan to shut the f--- up and watch the f------ game," Durant said. "More fans should understand what that means. Grown men can't come to games and heckle grown men. That's corny, that's weak."

He continued: "You come into a game to heckle a grown man, 'you soft,' 'you weak,' Draymond this, Draymond that, 'you're a b----,' [and] you're going to sleep as a grown man doing that to another person?"

Durant and the Warriors return to action on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)