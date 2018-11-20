The NBA fined Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant $25,000 for directing inappropriate language at a Dallas Mavericks fan, the league announced Tuesday.

Durant cursed at a heckler during Saturday's 112-109 loss to Dallas. During the first quarter, Durant reportedly told the fan to "Watch the f------ game and shut the f--- up."

The Warriors have gone through a rough stretch lately, losing three straight games and four out of their last five. Earlier last week, Durant and forward Draymond Green got into a fight at the end of regulation during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The teammates reportedly carried their argument into the locker room after the game.

When asked about the incident on Friday, Durant told reporters, "Don't ask me about that again."

Golden State next plays Wedesday at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET.