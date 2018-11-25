Watch: Jimmy Butler Hits Game-Winning Three, Caps 76ers' Comeback Win vs. Nets

The 76ers overcame a 20-point deficit for the win.

By Kaelen Jones
November 25, 2018

Jimmy Butler knocked in a game-winning three-pointer to lift the 76ers over the Nets 127-125 on Sunday.

The triple capped a 20-point comeback by Philadelphia, with the victory improving the club to 14-8 on the season. The Sixers outscored Brooklyn 38-23 in the final quarter.

Butler led the Sixers with 34 points and collected 12 rebounds. Center Joel Embiid added 32 points and 12 boards.

It marked the second game-winning bucket Butler has hit since joining Philadelphia. Last Sunday, he buried a similar game-winning triple from the right side of the arc in the Sixers' overtime win over the Hornets.

