Jimmy Butler knocked in a game-winning three-pointer to lift the 76ers over the Nets 127-125 on Sunday.

The triple capped a 20-point comeback by Philadelphia, with the victory improving the club to 14-8 on the season. The Sixers outscored Brooklyn 38-23 in the final quarter.

JIMMY. G. BUCKETS. And the G stands for Gets! He's done it again!

Butler led the Sixers with 34 points and collected 12 rebounds. Center Joel Embiid added 32 points and 12 boards.

It marked the second game-winning bucket Butler has hit since joining Philadelphia. Last Sunday, he buried a similar game-winning triple from the right side of the arc in the Sixers' overtime win over the Hornets.