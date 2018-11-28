Report: Cavs Trade Kyle Korver to Jazz for Alec Burks, Two Picks

The 37-year-old Korver previously spent three seasons in Utah.

By Kaelen Jones
November 28, 2018

The Cavaliers have reportedly traded veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver to the Jazz in exchange for guard Alec Burks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Additionally, Wojnarowski reports that Utah will send two future second-round picks in the deal.

Korver, 37, has spent each of the past three seasons with Cleveland. He's averaged 6.8 points in 16 appearances this year. Korver previously played three seasons with the Jazz, when the 76ers traded him during the 2007-08 season.

Burks, 27, was in his eighth season in Utah since being drafted with 12th pick of the 2011 draft out of Colorado. Burks has averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17 games this season.

Per Spotrac, Korver has one season remaining on the three-year, $22 million contract he previously signed with the Cavs. Burks will be an unrestricted free agent following the season.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)