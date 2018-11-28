The NBA became the latest professional sports league to expand their partnership with the gaming industry, announcing a non-exclusive rights rights deal with Sportradar and Genius Sports.

The deal allows the two companies to distribute official NBA betting data to licensed sports betting operators in the United States.

Sportradar and Genius Sports can now distribute betting data products, delivered on a real-time basis to licensed sports betting operators and platform providers.

The NBA already had a relationship with Sportsradar, as they inked a deal in 2016 to distribute the league’s data and statistics.

“We are excited to continue working with the NBA on this multi-faceted partnership that now also covers the U.S. We have invested in this partnership as it is not only a tremendous opportunity for us, but ultimately for the fans of the NBA,”Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer of Sportradar said.

In May, the U.S. Supreme Court in overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, striking down restrictions on wagering outside of Nevada.

As the expansion of gambling has become more prevalent since the ruling, sports leagues have taken advantage, with Major League Baseball announcing Tuesday their partnership with MGM Resorts International, joining the NHL and WNBA. The NBA announced their multi-year deal MGM in July.

“Sportradar and Genius Sports are proven leaders in data distribution and will deliver unparalleled, real-time official NBA betting data,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “As the sports betting landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, these new partnerships will provide robust and reliable data to ensure the best possible gaming experience for our fans in the U.S.”