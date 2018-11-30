Report: Joakim Noah Signs One-Year Deal With Grizzlies

Noah has played in 82 games since 2015.

By Michael Shapiro
November 30, 2018

Two-time All-Star center Joakim Noah agreed to a one-year contract with the Grizzlies on Friday, according to The Athletic's Shama Charania. Noah has not played in 2018-19. 

Noah has been plagued by injuries since 2015, appearing in just 82 games from 2015-18. He signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Knicks in July 2016, but appeared in just 53 games across two seasons for New York. The Knicks waived Noah on Oct. 13, stretching the $37.8 million left on his contract across the next four seasons. 

Noah was a defensive ace for the Bulls before joining the Knicks. The No. 9 pick in 2007, Noah was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2013-14, finishing fourth in the MVP race that season. He made the league's All-Defensive team three times. 

The Florida product averaged 8.9 points per game in his first 11 seasons along with 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He will join a talented Grizzlies frontcourt anchored by center Marc Gasol and rookie forward Jaren Jackson Jr. 

 

