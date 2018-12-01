Bulls power forward Lauri Markkanen will likely make his much-anticipated season debut Saturday night in Houston after being listed as "probable" ahead of Chicago's contest with the Rockets, the team announced.

Markkanen sprained his right elbow during training camp this fall, delaying the start of his season for the Bulls. The 21-year-old came out of his first full-contact on Tuesday without any pain, he told reporters.

UPDATE: @MarkkanenLauri has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game against Houston. pic.twitter.com/VIDYY4Guu3 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 1, 2018

The University of Arizona product is expected to have a key role in Chicago's frontcourt this year after a standout rookie campaign. Markannen averaged 15.2 points per game last season, shooting 36.2% from three.

Chicago is just 5–18 on the season so far after a series of injuries have shaken their core. Along with Markkanen's absence, Guards Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine have been sidelined with knee and ankle injuries, respectively, as has forward Bobby Portis.