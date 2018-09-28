Report: Lauri Markkanen to Miss 'Up to Two Months' With Elbow Sprain

Markkanen will miss the Bulls' season opener on Oct. 18. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 28, 2018

Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen will miss "up to two months" due to a high grade elbow sprain per The Athletic's Shams Charania

Markkanen will miss the Bulls' season opener on Oct. 18 and aim to return to the court before December. The University of Arizona product is expected to have a key role in Chicago's frontcourt this year after a standout rookie campaign.

Markannen averaged 15.2 points per game last season, shooting 36.2% from three. Chicago finished 13th in the Eastern Conference in 2017-18, going 27–55. The Bulls added former Bucks forward Jabari Parker this offseason, signing him to a 2-year, $40 million contract.  

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)