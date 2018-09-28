Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen will miss "up to two months" due to a high grade elbow sprain per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Markkanen will miss the Bulls' season opener on Oct. 18 and aim to return to the court before December. The University of Arizona product is expected to have a key role in Chicago's frontcourt this year after a standout rookie campaign.

Markannen averaged 15.2 points per game last season, shooting 36.2% from three. Chicago finished 13th in the Eastern Conference in 2017-18, going 27–55. The Bulls added former Bucks forward Jabari Parker this offseason, signing him to a 2-year, $40 million contract.