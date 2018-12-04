Golden State's star small forward Kevin Durant will be the executive producer of a new show titled Swagger, which has been picked up by Apple's soon-to-be streaming service.

Swagger is a drama series about AAU youth basketball in the nation's capital. Durant, a Washington, D.C. native, was a star AAU player in his high school days. The show is inspired by Durant's own experiences as a top prospect in the premier high school circuit. It will explore the players, families and coaches involved in AAU in Washington and how they navigate the complicated world of college basketball recruitment.

The project comes from Durant's Thirty Five Ventures in conjunction with Imagine Television and CBS Studios. The two-time NBA champion will produce the show with his manager Rich Kleiman of Thirty Five Ventures, writer, showrunner and director Reggie Rock Bythewood and Imagine's Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo.

Apple has been developing the show since February. Apple has not announced a launch date yet for its forthcoming streaming service.

Durant is averaging 30 points per game for the Warriors through 25 games along with 7.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists this season. The 12-year NBA veteran is shooting .518 from the field and .327 from three for the 16–9 Golden State team.