Nuggets forward Paul Millsap is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a broken big toe, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Millsap injured his toe in a 113-107 loss to the Hornets on Dec. 7.

The four-time All-Star is averaging 13.6 points per game in 2018-19, his lowest mark since 2009-10. Millsap is in his second year with the Nuggets, signing a three-year, $90 million deal with Denver in July 2017.

The Nuggets have a team option for Millsap after this season.

Millsap's injury vs. Charlotte marks his second significant injury with the Nuggets. He played in just 38 games last season, missing over three months with a wrist injury.