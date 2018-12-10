Watch: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade Face Off at Staples Center in Final Matchup

James and Wade are 15–15 against each other all-time. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 10, 2018

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade met for the 31st time as opponents on Monday night as the Lakers hosted the Heat at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The pair entered tied in their all-time head-to-head at 15–15, making what is expected to be their final matchup a rubber match. 

Wade is expected to retire at the end of 2018-19. He announced his return to Miami on a one-year contract in September.

"I feel it's right to ask you guys to ask you to join me for one last dance, for one last season," Wade said in a video. "I've given this game everything that I've had, and I'm happy about that. And I'm gonna give it for one last season, everything I have."

Watch Wade enter against James and the Lakers in the first quarter below:

The Lakers enter Monday's matchup at 16–10, fifth in the West. The Heat are ninth in the East at 11–14.

Follow along live here

