Watch: Suns Owner Robert Sarver Says Team Will Stay in Phoenix, but Stadium Needs Renovations

Suns owner Robert Sarver reportedly said he would consider moving the team if they couldn't get stadium renovations approved by the city.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 13, 2018

After the Phoenix City Council decided to postpone its vote on the $230 million renovations for the Suns' Talking Stick Resort Arena, team owner Robert Sarver announced he has no plans of taking the team out of Phoenix.

On Wednesday, Laurie Roberts of the Arizona Republic reported Sarver threatened to move the team if the council did not approve the renovations, which would cost the city $150 million. The Suns could leave in 2022 if it's ruled their arena is considered obsolete.

The team would pay the remaining $80 million, and the proposed deal would assure the Suns stay in downtown Phoenix until 2037, with an option to hang around until 2042.

The council is now scheduled to vote on Jan. 23, 2019 on whether or not to approve the renovations. It would take four votes against the deal to stop it. The council consists of mayor Thelda Williams and eight council members.

