Spencer Dinwiddie will be under contract with the Nets until 2022 after agreeing to a three-year extension, the team announced Thursday.

Spencer Dinwiddie will get $34M over a three-year extension with Nets, league source tells ESPN. There will be a player option on third year, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2018

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports Dinwiddie could have gotten a deal for four years and $47 million, but he decided on the three-year, $34 million deal so he can hit free agency quicker. Next season, Dinwiddie will make $10.6 million, followed by $11.4 million in 2020-21 and then $12.3 million in the last year of the contract, according to Wojnarowski.

Dinwiddie is in his fifth NBA season and third with the Nets. A second-round pick by the Pistons in 2014, Dinwiddie is averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 assists this season.

This season, Brooklyn is 11-18.