Spencer Dinwiddie Agrees to Three-Year Contract Extension With Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie has been with the Nets since 2016.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 13, 2018

Spencer Dinwiddie will be under contract with the Nets until 2022 after agreeing to a three-year extension, the team announced Thursday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports Dinwiddie could have gotten a deal for four years and $47 million, but he decided on the three-year, $34 million deal so he can hit free agency quicker. Next season, Dinwiddie will make $10.6 million, followed by $11.4 million in 2020-21 and then $12.3 million in the last year of the contract, according to Wojnarowski.

Dinwiddie is in his fifth NBA season and third with the Nets. A second-round pick by the Pistons in 2014, Dinwiddie is averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 assists this season.

This season, Brooklyn is 11-18.

