It's the season of giving, and Kobe Bryant is making one high school student's Christmas wish come true.

April Garcia of San Benito High School tweeted out a photo asking the Black Mamba to give her school a shoutout on Twitter. If Bryant delivered by Dec. 17, April's U.S. History class would get to take an "alternate" exam over their final exam.

Bryant came through for April and her classmates, giving her a retweet. He also asked why they have to take an alternate exam and can't just skip it altogether. That seems reasonable, right?

Last spring, Bryant also spared an Indiana high schooler from taking his dreaded final exam with a retweet.

It looks like Kobe is dedicating a lot of his free time as a retiree to help the next generation.