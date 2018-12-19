Heat guard Goran Dragic is having surgery on his right knee Wednesday, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He will reportedly miss two months following the procedure, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added.

Dragic has only played in 14 games this season due to lingering issues with his knee. After playing the first seven games of the season, he missed three of Miami's next four contests. He then returned for four games after his first absence, before sitting out again for the next eight.

When he returned on Dec. 7, Dragic played 21 minutes in a win over the Suns but did not dress for next game, which was the second night of a back-to-back. He last played on Dec. 10 in the Heat's loss to the Lakers, but has missed the three games since.

For the season, Dragic is averaging 15.3 points on 41% shooting to go with 4.9 assists. The 32-year-old guard was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season.

Miami is ninth in the East entering Wednesday at 13–16. They will play at home next against the Rockets on Thursday.