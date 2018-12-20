The Anthony Davis recruitment tour continued on Wednesday night as Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke with the New Orleans forward following the Bucks' 123-115 win at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc.

“Come to the Bucks, man,” Antetokounmpo told Davis as he exited the arena, according to NBA.com's Steve Aschburner. "Come to the Bucks.”

Giannis' pitch marks the second-straight night in which an NBA superstar broached the idea of acquiring Davis. LeBron James said seeing Davis in purple in gold would be "amazing" following the Lakers' loss in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, adding, "that would be incredible."

While much of the league salivates over a potential Davis deal, those in New Orleans have been quick to pump the breaks.

“We’re not trading him,” Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said before New Orleans faced Milwaukee on Wednesday. “I can say that to the world. We’re not gonna trade him, no matter what. That’s not an option. It doesn’t matter what anybody says or does. We’re not trading Anthony Davis."

Davis is averaging 28 points and 12.3 rebounds per game this season. The five-time All-Star is under contract with New Orleans through 2019-20, with a player option for 2020-21.