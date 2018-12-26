Chicago Bulls fans still love Derrick Rose.

During Minnesota's 119–94 win in Chicago on Wednesday, fans at the United Center embraced their former star with MVP chants despite Rose's new jersey.

Rose acknowledged the fans' cheers during a later trip to the free-throw line, smiling up at them before taking his shot.

"MVP!"



-- The whole city of Chicago 🌹

Rose finished the game with 24 points for the Timberwolves. Earlier this year, Rose scored a career-high 50 points in a win over the Utah Jazz. Rose is currently averaging 18.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Rose, 30, was selected by the Bulls with the first overall pick in 2008 and won the Rookie of the Year award after registering 16.8 points and 6.3 assists per game that season. Rose was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player two years later after posting 25.0 points, 7.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds. Rose tore his ACL in Game 1 of Chicago's first-round playoff series, leading to a string of subsequent knee injuries.

Rose joined the Timberwolves in March after being waived by the Jazz in February.