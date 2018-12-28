This is going to be a tough one for the Lakers to swallow.

In their first game since it was reported LeBron James would miss time with a groin injury, Los Angeles had a shot to earn another road win in California. This time, it would have been over the Kings.

But, Sacramento was able to overcome a game-high 33 points from Kyle Kuzma and stormed back from a deficit that was as large as 15 in the fourth quarter to steal the win thanks to Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic had a team-high 23 points, with 12 of those coming in the fourth quarter.

The win improved the Kings to 19-16 on the season while the Lakers moved to 20-15 with the loss. The teams will meet again in Los Angeles on Sunday.