Watch: Bogdan Bogdanovic Caps Kings' 15-Point Comeback vs. Lakers With Buzzer-Beating Three

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning three-pointer.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 28, 2018

This is going to be a tough one for the Lakers to swallow.

In their first game since it was reported LeBron James would miss time with a groin injury, Los Angeles had a shot to earn another road win in California. This time, it would have been over the Kings.

But, Sacramento was able to overcome a game-high 33 points from Kyle Kuzma and stormed back from a deficit that was as large as 15 in the fourth quarter to steal the win thanks to Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic had a team-high 23 points, with 12 of those coming in the fourth quarter.

The win improved the Kings to 19-16 on the season while the Lakers moved to 20-15 with the loss. The teams will meet again in Los Angeles on Sunday.

