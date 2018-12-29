Report: Wizards PG John Wall to Likely Undergo Heel Surgery, Could Miss Rest of 2018-19

Wall reportedly visited with a specialist in Wisconsin on Saturday. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 29, 2018

Wizards point guard John Wall is "planning to undergo season-ending surgery on his left heel", according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wall met with a specialist in Wisconsin on Saturday, per the Athletic's Shams Charania

Wall played in just 41 games in 2017-18, missing two months with a left knee injury. The former No. 1 pick is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists per game in 2018-19.

Despite Wall's solid stasticial profile, Washington has struggled for much of the year. The Wizards are 11th in the East at 13–23, in danger of missing the postseason for the second time in the past six seasons. 

Wall will have a four-year, $169 million extension begin with Washington in 2019-20. The five-time All-Star is slated to make $37.8 million next season. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)