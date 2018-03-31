Wizards star John Wall will return to action in Saturday’s game against the Hornets, the team announced.

Wall has missed the past two months after undergoing surgery on his left knee in late January. He returned to full-contact practice last week.

The knee has been bothersome for Wall all season long, forcing him to miss 11 games in November and December. After the issue flared up again in January, Wall sought a second opinion and underwent surgery.

The Wizards went 15–12 in Wall’s absence, with second-year player Tomas Satoransky taking over the point guard duties. They’re currently sixth in the Eastern Conference at 41–34.