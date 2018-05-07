What Player Has the Most Championships in NBA History?

Only two players in NBA history have won at least 10 championships, but one of those players won one more title than the other.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 07, 2018

Bill Russell holds the record for the most championships won by a player in NBA history with 11.

Russell played his entire career with the Celtics and won the NBA title in all but two years he played. Russell's first title came his rookie season, and then after missing out on the repeat his second year, Boston won eight consecutive championships from 1959-1966. his final two championships came in his last two years as the Celtics completed their most recent back-to-back title run in 1968-1969.

During his final three seasons, Russell was also the coach of the Celtics. So he was the coach of the team for the second season in his career he didn't win a title, and Boston's most recent repeat championships.

Along with Russell, eight other Celtics who played on the team with him make up the list of the 13 players with at least six championships. Hall of Famers Sam Jones (10), John Havlicek (eight), Tom Heinsohn (eight), K.C. Jones (eight), Tom Sanders (eight), Frank Ramsey (seven) and Bob Cousy (six) join Jim Loscutoff (six) on the list.

The other four players with at least six titles never played for the Celtics, and three of them are Hall of Famers. Robert Horry has the most titles for any player to not win one with the Celtics at seven, while Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen all have six.

Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker have the most titles of any current player with all four coming as teammates on the Spurs.

