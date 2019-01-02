Watch: LeBron Said Warriors Were 'F---ed Up' Mentally, Physically After Game 6 of '16 Finals

LeBron James and the Cavaliers went on to pull of a stunning 3–1 comeback during the 2016 Finals to defeat the Warriors.

By Kaelen Jones
January 02, 2019

LeBron James's ESPN+ series "More Than an Athlete" already made headlines this week when James said that he felt the Cavaliers' comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals helped him become the greatest NBA player of all time. (Michael Jordan apparently prefers to stay out of such debates.)

Before his crowning moment in Game 7, however, The King apparently sensed that the Warriors were limping. In fact, he vocalized it among teammates following Cleveland's 115–101 victory over Golden State during Game 6. 

Cameras revealed James exclaiming, "They f---ed up. Mentally and physically. I'm telling you, they f---ed up."

Perhaps James was right. The Cavs went on to hold the Warriors to 89 points in Game 7, marking Golden State's lowest-scoring output of the entire 2016 postseason. Meanwhile, Cleveland won its first-ever NBA championship behind James's 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)