LeBron James's ESPN+ series "More Than an Athlete" already made headlines this week when James said that he felt the Cavaliers' comeback in the 2016 NBA Finals helped him become the greatest NBA player of all time. (Michael Jordan apparently prefers to stay out of such debates.)

Before his crowning moment in Game 7, however, The King apparently sensed that the Warriors were limping. In fact, he vocalized it among teammates following Cleveland's 115–101 victory over Golden State during Game 6.

Cameras revealed James exclaiming, "They f---ed up. Mentally and physically. I'm telling you, they f---ed up."

Perhaps James was right. The Cavs went on to hold the Warriors to 89 points in Game 7, marking Golden State's lowest-scoring output of the entire 2016 postseason. Meanwhile, Cleveland won its first-ever NBA championship behind James's 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds.