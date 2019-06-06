The Warriors have apologized for the actions of part-owner Mark Stevens and confirmed that he was the man sitting courtside who pushed Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. The team announced in a statement that he will not attend another Finals game.

Early in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 123-109 victory, Lowry dove in the stands to save a loose ball. As he was getting up after landing on some fans, Stevens shoved him, prompting Lowry to immediately ask the officials to intervene.

The Warriors have released a statement about last night’s incident involving Warriors investor Mark Stevens shoving Kyle Lowry, which includes an apology from the organization and says the investigation is ongoing: pic.twitter.com/E8OQN3GPOC — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 6, 2019

"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards we hope to exemplify as an organization," the statement reads. "We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct."

The team added it is still investigating the situation further.

Ina Fried of Axios was the first to report Stevens as the man who pushed Lowry.

After the game, Lowry said Stevens also used "vulgar language" during the incident, and added, "Hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game."

LeBron James also chimed in on the episode in a lengthy Instagram post saying, "When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP!"

Stevens has been a part-owner since 2013, when he purchased a share of the team from Vivek Ranadive when he became Kings owner.

The Raptors hold a 2-1 lead in the series and Game 4 will be Friday in Oracle Arena.