Early in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Kyle Lowry was shoved by somebody sitting courtside at Oracle Arena.
The Warriors have apologized for the actions of part-owner Mark Stevens and confirmed that he was the man sitting courtside who pushed Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. The team announced in a statement that he will not attend another Finals game.
Early in the fourth quarter of Toronto's 123-109 victory, Lowry dove in the stands to save a loose ball. As he was getting up after landing on some fans, Stevens shoved him, prompting Lowry to immediately ask the officials to intervene.
The Warriors have released a statement about last night’s incident involving Warriors investor Mark Stevens shoving Kyle Lowry, which includes an apology from the organization and says the investigation is ongoing: pic.twitter.com/E8OQN3GPOC— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 6, 2019
"Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards we hope to exemplify as an organization," the statement reads. "We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct."
The team added it is still investigating the situation further.
Ina Fried of Axios was the first to report Stevens as the man who pushed Lowry.
After the game, Lowry said Stevens also used "vulgar language" during the incident, and added, "Hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game."
LeBron James also chimed in on the episode in a lengthy Instagram post saying, "When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP!"
View this post on Instagram
🗣There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I’ve been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven’t missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking 🧢 I couldn’t and wouldn’t be quiet on this! #ProtectThePlayers #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere
Stevens has been a part-owner since 2013, when he purchased a share of the team from Vivek Ranadive when he became Kings owner.
The Raptors hold a 2-1 lead in the series and Game 4 will be Friday in Oracle Arena.