Members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a fight during a team meeting following Wednesday night's loss to the Detroit Pistons, reports The Atlantic's Shams Charania.

According to the report, the team meeting centered around the team's effort and discussing things they could do to improve. Shortly afterwards, a fight ensued between guard Garrett Temple and forward Omri Casspi and the two players had to be separated.

The Grizzlies' loss was their eighth in the last 10 games. Memphis nows sits at 18–19, 10th in the Western Conference.

"I think addressing larger issues was the conversation that we needed to have," Grizzlies coach head J.B. Bickerstaff said, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "Right now, it's not X's and O's that need to be resolved. I think we resolved some of those issues tonight."

Bickerstaff took nearly 30 minutes after the game to address the media.

"We were openly sharing our thoughts and trying to fix the situation and getting back into being a really good basketball team together and doing the things we need to do consistently to win games," center Marc Gasol said.

Memphis next takes on the Brooklyn Nets at home on Friday trying to break a three-game losing streak.