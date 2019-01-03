Paul George's night didn't get off to the best start. But after two quarters, he appeared to have many people dancing inside Staples Center on Wednesday night.

In his first trip to Los Angeles since choosing to re-sign with the Thunder this past offseason, George scored a team-high 17 points going into halftime. Before the break, George put together a special sequence in which got the better of his former teammate Lance Stephenson.

George stealthily maintained his dribble, then rose above Stephenson for an and-1 jumper. After the bucket, George's current teammate, Russell Westbrook, did his best impression of Stephenson's air guitar celebration not once, but twice.

RUSS IS DOING LANCE STEPHENSON'S CELEBRATION 🎸👀 pic.twitter.com/4409imZaL8 — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2019

Westbrook and George have powered the Thunder into the top of the Western Conference standings, entering Wednesday night third with a 23–13 record.

