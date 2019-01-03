Watch: Russell Westbrook Trolls Lance Stephenson's Air Guitar Celebration

Paul George made Lance Stephenson dance, and Russell Westbrook let him know.

By Kaelen Jones
January 03, 2019

Paul George's night didn't get off to the best start. But after two quarters, he appeared to have many people dancing inside Staples Center on Wednesday night.

In his first trip to Los Angeles since choosing to re-sign with the Thunder this past offseason, George scored a team-high 17 points going into halftime. Before the break, George put together a special sequence in which got the better of his former teammate Lance Stephenson.

George stealthily maintained his dribble, then rose above Stephenson for an and-1 jumper. After the bucket, George's current teammate, Russell Westbrook, did his best impression of Stephenson's air guitar celebration not once, but twice.

Westbrook and George have powered the Thunder into the top of the Western Conference standings, entering Wednesday night third with a 23–13 record.

Follow Wednesday night's game here.

