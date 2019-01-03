Watch: Spurs Show Tribute of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, Leonard Still Gets Booed

Kahwi Leonard and Danny Green helped the Spurs win the 2014 NBA title.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 03, 2019

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green made their long-awaited return to San Antonio Thursday and the team honored the two champions with a tribute video before tip-off.

Leonard spent seven seasons with the Spurs and won Finals MVP in 2014 when he helped guide the team to its fifth championship. Green was with the Spurs for eight seasons.

The two were traded this offseason to the Raptors in the deal that brought DeMar DeRozan to the Spurs.

But after the video when players were announced, Leonard was met with boos from the crowd while Green received a much warmer welcome.

After the game started, Leonard was booed each time he touched the ball.

In the second quarter after the Spurs had built a large lead, Leonard was met with chants of "traitor" when he went to the free-throw line.

DeRozan was met with "MVP" chants earlier in the game when he went to the line.

