Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green made their long-awaited return to San Antonio Thursday and the team honored the two champions with a tribute video before tip-off.

Leonard spent seven seasons with the Spurs and won Finals MVP in 2014 when he helped guide the team to its fifth championship. Green was with the Spurs for eight seasons.

The two were traded this offseason to the Raptors in the deal that brought DeMar DeRozan to the Spurs.

The @Spurs gave a tribute to Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green before tonight's matchuppic.twitter.com/JO8GRBcPWh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2019

But after the video when players were announced, Leonard was met with boos from the crowd while Green received a much warmer welcome.

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green get introduced in San Antonio as members of the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/enErTW5ztu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 4, 2019

After the game started, Leonard was booed each time he touched the ball.

In the second quarter after the Spurs had built a large lead, Leonard was met with chants of "traitor" when he went to the free-throw line.

Spurs fans broke out a “traitor” chant when Kawhi Leonard was at the line. Emotions running high in San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/UtMXisqCZD — For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 4, 2019

DeRozan was met with "MVP" chants earlier in the game when he went to the line.