There was at least one person in the stands in San Antonio who didn't want to boo Kawhi Leonard.

While the bulk of the Spurs fans who attended Thursday's game against the Raptors booed Leonard as much as they could, Leonard's mother was not trying to hear it.

Donning a jersey of her son, Momma Leonard let hecklers know she was not going to listen to them talk bad about the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Kawhi Leonard's mom was NOT having the Spurs fans booing him tonight



(via @DavidShitler) pic.twitter.com/Qdy8Yh5TlE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 4, 2019

The Raptors may have lost the game 125-107, but Momma Leonard held her own in the stands.