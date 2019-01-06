Report: Timberwolves Fire Coach Tom Thibodeau

Thibodeau was hired by the Timberwovles in 2016.

By Kaelen Jones
January 06, 2019

The Timberwolves have reportedly fired coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Assistant coach Ryan Saunders will reportedly serve as Minnesota's interim head coach and Tim Layden will work as the team's fill-in general manager. Per the Minneapolis Star's Chris Hine, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor hopes Saunders earns a promotion to full-time head coach.

The Timberwolves hired Thibodeau in April 2016. In two-plus seasons with Minnesota, he guided the club to a 97–107 record.

Last season, Thibodeau guided the Timberwolves to their first winning year since the 2004-05 campaign. Minnesota is currently 19–21, 11th in the Western Conference standings.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Taylor is seriously considering hiring Fred Hoiberg as the Timberwolves new coach or general manager in the future. 

Hoiberg previously served as assistant general manager in Minnesota before accepting a head-coaching gig at Iowa State from 2010-2015. Hoiberg was most recently the coach of the Chicago Bulls, but was fired from his post in December.

 

 

 

