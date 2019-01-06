Watch: Warriors, Kings Combine for NBA Record 41 Made Three-Pointers

Seven players hit three or more triples at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 06, 2019

The triples were flying at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Saturday night as the Warriors and Kings combined for an NBA record 41 made three-pointers in a 127-123 Warriors victory. 12 players contributed to the record, with six players on each team connecting from beyond the arc. 

Steph Curry led the way from three, making 10 of 20 attempts en route to a game-high 42 points. The performance tied for Curry's second-highest scoring output of the season. The two-time MVP has now made double-digit threes in two contests this season, making 11 triples against the Wizards on Oct. 24.

Watch every three-pointer from Saturday's matchup below: 

Curry slightly outpaced Kings guard Buddy Hield from three on Saturday. The Oklahoma product buried eight of 13 attempts from three, raising his three-point percentage in 2018-19 to a career-high 44.1%. Brooklyn's Joe Harris leads the league at 49.2% while Curry is shooting 45% from three. 

Golden State sits third in the West after Saturday's victory at 26–14. Sacramento is two games back of the Lakers for the No. 8 seed, sitting one game under .500 at 19–20. 

