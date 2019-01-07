Derrick Rose Apologizes For 'Kill Yourself' Comments After Tom Thibodeau Firing

Rose's comments came after Minnesota fired head coach Tom Thibodeau. 

By Michael Shapiro
January 07, 2019

Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose apologized for using the phrase, "kill yourself" on Monday when speaking with reporters the day after Minnesota fired head coach Tom Thibodeau

"For everybody that think I'm not going to play the same way [without Thibodeau], kill yourself, because I believe in myself" Rose told the media.

The three-time NBA All-Star drew criticism for his remarks, and issued an apology on Twitter shortly after his session with the media. 

Rose played for Thibodeau for four seasons in Chicago, winning the MVP in 2010-11. The pair reunited in March when Rose signed with the Timberwolves.  

Minnesota is 11th in the Western Conference at 19–21. Rose is averaging 18.9 points per game in 2018-19, his best mark since 2011-12. 

