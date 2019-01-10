It is nearing the halfway point of the NBA schedule and as teams look forward to the All-Star break, teams in the playoff hunt will potentially look to bolster their roster, while other teams might look for take on expiring contracts in order to get ready for the 2019 free agency period.

This year, the trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET, and while no major trades have been made yet, expect the market to heat up over the next month.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around the NBA.

• The Spurs are attempting to add injured Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis is still rehabbing from an ACL tear and there is no timetable for his return. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• Kevin Love is starting to receive some trade interest from the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks, but Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman isn't entertaining offers yet. (Sam Amico, Amico Hoops)

• The Washington Wizards have applied for an $8.6 million disabled player exception for the loss of guard John Wall. Wall will miss the rest of the season due to bone spurs in his left heel. (Shams Charania, Stadium)

• Pelicans owner Gayle Benson says team can't hold Anthony Davis back if he wants to leave via free agency. (Larry Holder, The Athletic)

• The New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings have discussed an Enes Kanter-Zach Randolph trade of expiring contracts. Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)