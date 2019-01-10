NBA Trade Rumors: Could Kevin Love and Kristaps Porzingis Be Playing For New Teams Next Season?

Get the latest scoops, news and rumors as the NBA trade deadline approaches. 

By Scooby Axson
January 10, 2019

It is nearing the halfway point of the NBA schedule and as teams look forward to the All-Star break, teams in the playoff hunt will potentially look to bolster their roster, while other teams might look for take on expiring contracts in order to get ready for the 2019 free agency period.

This year, the trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET, and while no major trades have been made yet, expect the market to heat up over the next month.

Here are all the latest transactions and rumors around the NBA.

• The Spurs are attempting to add injured Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis is still rehabbing from an ACL tear and there is no timetable for his return. (Kevin O'Connor, The Ringer)

• Kevin Love is starting to receive some trade interest from the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks, but Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman isn't entertaining offers yet. (Sam Amico, Amico Hoops)

• The Washington Wizards have applied for an $8.6 million disabled player exception for the loss of guard John Wall. Wall will miss the rest of the season due to bone spurs in his left heel. (Shams Charania, Stadium)

• Pelicans owner Gayle Benson says team can't hold Anthony Davis back if he wants to leave via free agency. (Larry Holder, The Athletic)

• The New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings have discussed an Enes Kanter-Zach Randolph trade of expiring contracts. Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)