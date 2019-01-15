Joel Embiid isn't a stranger to poking fun at others on social media, especially after dominant performances.

Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers had one of those on Tuesday night, pummeling the Minnesota Timberwolves 149–107 in their first meeting since the Jimmy Butler trade. After the blowout win, Embiid made sure to capitalize on the opportunity to troll his opponents.

"It was an honor to be a part of the 3rd stringers and get a win against real NBA starters," Embiid wrote in an Instagram post, referencing Jimmy Butler's infamous practice in which he reportedly beat the Wolves' starters with a team of third stringers before being traded to the Sixers.

Embiid finished the game with 31 points on 10-for-17 shooting and 13 rebounds.

Butler also refused to pull his punches after his new team rolled past the Timberwolves, posting his own zinger on Instagram that took a jab at Andrew Wiggins.

"Looking right through the past.. to the future!" Butler wrote.

Butler scored 19 points while shooting 80% from the field and knocking down 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc in the outing.