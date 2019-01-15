Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler Troll Timberwolves After Sixers' Big Win

Embiid had fun trolling the Timberwolves after the 76ers' huge win.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 15, 2019

Joel Embiid isn't a stranger to poking fun at others on social media, especially after dominant performances.

Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers had one of those on Tuesday night, pummeling the Minnesota Timberwolves 149–107 in their first meeting since the Jimmy Butler trade. After the blowout win, Embiid made sure to capitalize on the opportunity to troll his opponents.

"It was an honor to be a part of the 3rd stringers and get a win against real NBA starters," Embiid wrote in an Instagram post, referencing Jimmy Butler's infamous practice in which he reportedly beat the Wolves' starters with a team of third stringers before being traded to the Sixers. 

Embiid finished the game with 31 points on 10-for-17 shooting and 13 rebounds. 

Butler also refused to pull his punches after his new team rolled past the Timberwolves, posting his own zinger on Instagram that took a jab at Andrew Wiggins.

"Looking right through the past.. to the future!" Butler wrote.

View this post on Instagram

looking right through the past.. to the future!

A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on

Butler scored 19 points while shooting 80% from the field and knocking down 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc in the outing.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message