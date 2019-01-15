Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert had to be stopped by arena security from going into the Portland Trail Blazers locker room following the Kings' 115-107 home win Monday night.

Shumpert was waiting for Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who he accused of setting dirty screens.

“Y’all got the TV, you all can watch it. Review the game tonight. Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men," Shumpert said. "Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That's it."

Nurkic did not seemed to concern about Shumpert's assessment of the screen.

"I'm not going to worry about it," Nurkic said. "He's going into retirement soon. I'm not going to worry about a guy who's going into retirement soon."

After the game, Shumpert took to social media to explain.

I apologize to the fans if I made a scene. Wasn't my intention but this 2019 stuff is all about a "story". Don't let that distract you from this young Scores ball club getting a great victory against a tested Blazers team #theScoresisHERE #purpletalk — Iman. (@imanshumpert) January 15, 2019

"I didn’t go over there and bombard the locker room. I’m sure everybody realizes we’re big enough to rush the locker room. We’re athletic enough to get in there. I didn’t go in there and bully into the locker room. I just wanted to have a conversation,” Shumpert said.

That conversation will have to wait until the two teams next meet on April 10 in Portland.