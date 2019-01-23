Rockets guard James Harden set a new career-high Wednesday night, scoring 61 points during Houston's 114–110 victory over the Knicks.

Harden set the Rockets' single-game franchise record with his performance. He shot 17-for-38 from the field, including 5-for-20 from three-point range. He also made 22 of 25 free-throw attempts. Additionally, he grabbed 15 total rebounds and tallied four assists.

Points 60 and 61 for James Harden



The second-highest MSG point total EVER pic.twitter.com/5Vkgm2h20R — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 24, 2019

Harden's previous career-best came during a 60-point performance against the Magic last season. He became the first NBA player to ever record a 60-point triple-double, dishing out 11 assists and collecting 10 rebounds.

Harden's Wednesday night total tied Kobe Bryant's single-game record for most points scored by a visiting player at Madison Square Garden. Carmelo Anthony retained his record for most points scored by any player in the venue with 62.

The reigning MVP's outing marked the 21st consecutive game Harden reached the 30-point threshold, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-longest streak in NBA history.

Harden entered Wednesday leading the league averaging 35.7 points per game.