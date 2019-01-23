James Harden Drops Career-High 61 Points in Rockets' Win at Knicks

James Harden scored the second-most points in a single game at one of the NBA's most historic venues.

By Kaelen Jones
January 23, 2019

Rockets guard James Harden set a new career-high Wednesday night, scoring 61 points during Houston's 114–110 victory over the Knicks.

Harden set the Rockets' single-game franchise record with his performance. He shot 17-for-38 from the field, including 5-for-20 from three-point range. He also made 22 of 25 free-throw attempts. Additionally, he grabbed 15 total rebounds and tallied four assists.

Harden's previous career-best came during a 60-point performance against the Magic last season. He became the first NBA player to ever record a 60-point triple-double, dishing out 11 assists and collecting 10 rebounds.

SHARP: Let Us Step Back and Appreciate James Harden

Harden's Wednesday night total tied Kobe Bryant's single-game record for most points scored by a visiting player at Madison Square Garden. Carmelo Anthony retained his record for most points scored by any player in the venue with 62.

The reigning MVP's outing marked the 21st consecutive game Harden reached the 30-point threshold, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-longest streak in NBA history.

Harden entered Wednesday leading the league averaging 35.7 points per game.

 

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message