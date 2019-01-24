NBA Unveils Official 2019 All-Star Game Uniforms

The Jordan Brand uniforms feature a new red, white and blue trim on the black and white jerseys.

By Emily Caron
January 24, 2019

Shortly after the All-Star game starters were revealed on Thursday night, the NBA unveiled the official Jordan Brand uniforms for the 2019 All-Star Game.

The jerseys are black and white for the second straight year, featuring a new red, white and blue trim. The logo from the respective player's team will be featured in the middle of the jersey.

Team LeBron James and Team Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the NBA's best at Spectrum Center. James Harden, Steph Curry, Paul George and Kevin Durant round out the West's starters, with Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid joining Giannis and the Hornets' own Kemba Walker in the East.

The All-Star Game will take place Sunday, Feb. 17 in Charlotte, N.C. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.

