Watch: Carmelo Anthony Attends Knicks vs. Heat, Receives Standing Ovation

Anthony was sitting courtside for Dwyane Wade's second-to-last game in New York.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 27, 2019

New York Knicks fans saw a familiar face in their crowd Sunday night.

Former Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for the team's matchup against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden, there supporting Dwyane Wade in his second-to-last game in New York.

Anthony, whose turbulent season took another turn last week after the Houston Rockets traded him to the Chicago Bulls, received a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Anthony stood up in acknowledgment of the support, waving to the city he called "home" in an interview later in the game.

"The energy has always been good, the fans have always been good to me too," Anthony said. "This is home. New York is home. You can't beat this energy."

Anthony added that being in attendance during Sunday's game wasn't particularly easy.

"It was very difficult for me to come out of the house and come to an NBA game," Anthony said. "But if there was one moment that I could come out and be here in this seat, it was to come see [Wade] finish it out here in the Garden."

Anthony is the Knicks' seventh all-time scorer in franchise history with 10,186 points. 

 

