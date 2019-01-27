The Thunder will honor Nick Collison's 15-year career on March 20 when they retire his No. 4 jersey.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Royce Young of ESPN.com, Collison's former teammate of nine seasons Kevin Durant will attend the ceremony.

"That group was so special, that whole group from 2010 until I left there, it was special," Durant told ESPN. "It's about time for us to let go of all that extra stuff, and just come together—especially around this time, because it's Nick."

During their time together with the team, Durant and Collison saw the franchise reach four Western Conference finals and the 2012 NBA Finals.

Durant and Collison played one season together in Seattle and remained teammates for the franchise's first eight seasons in Oklahoma City before Durant left in free agency for the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN reports the Thunder are aware of Durant's intention to attend the ceremony and they will accommodate the reigning two-time Finals MVP. The Warriors have a game on March 19 in Milwaukee and then play at home against the Pacers on March 21, so Durant will have to break away from the team to be in attendance for Oklahoma City's contest against the Raptors where Collison will be recognized.

Collison was the No. 12 pick by the then-Seattle SuperSonics in the 2003 NBA draft. He averaged 5.9 points over 910 NBA games.