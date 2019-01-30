NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans GM Not Picking Up the Phone on Anthony Davis Trade Calls

By Scooby Axson
January 30, 2019

As the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches, the NBA has been sent into a frenzy over the report that Pelicans star Anthony Davis wants out of New Orleans and has requested a trade.

Davis had his representatives express that he has no intention of a signing the supermax contract extension worth $240 million that he would be in line for this summer, and it is not a lock that he will be dealt before next week's deadline.

The Lakers are at the forefront of teams that could potentially swing a deal for Davis, with LeBron James having made his admiration for the versatile center far from a secret.

Davis won’t be usurped as the headliner of this trading season, but there are other expiring contracts to monitor and other key players that could be on the move.

MANNIX: The Future of the Pelicans Hangs on How They Handle the Anthony Davis Trade

Check out the latest news and rumors around the league below.

• Because Davis' trade request was made public, the NBA fined the superstar $50,000.

• New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps is "not picking up his phone" when it comes to taking potential calls for those interested in trading for Davis. (Dave McMenamin, ESPN.com)

• Davis is 'open' to possibly playing in the New York area, while Kyrie Irving's nterest in reunited with former teammater LeBron James is 'for real." (Ric Bucher, Bleacher Report)

• Davis' agent Rich Paul did not give the Pelicans a list of desired destinations he would like to be traded to. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has concerns about possibly being traded to New Orleans, but the Pelicans think Ball can became a star in the city if the trade goes through. (Tania Ganguli, Los Angeles Times)

• Celtics guards Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown have been mentioned as trade pieces, but are likely to stay put in hopes both get back to performing as they did in 2017. (Tom Haberstroh, NBC Sports)

