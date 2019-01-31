Watch: Bats Invade Spurs-Nets Game in San Antonio

Bats invaded AT&T Center in San Antonio on Thursday night during the first quarter of the Spurs game against the Nets. Play stopped for a few minutes as security guards took the court to try and catch the flying creatures with nets (fitting, ha!).

Multiple bats flew around the arena before being rounded up so the game could continue.

BATS! BATS EVERYWHERE! Um, hey @Spurs? Like, this might be taking that "home court advantage" thing a smidge too far...#NETSonYES live stream: https://t.co/7Ex2w9Xbni pic.twitter.com/Y7X0siKm6n — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 1, 2019

After the bats attacked, fans started chanting long-time Spurs forward Manu Ginobili's name. Ginobili once swatted a bat out of midair so play could resume during a 2009 game against the Kings.

Spurs fans started a Manu chant after Bats took over the court 😂 pic.twitter.com/kzIaASORoi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2019

Bat problems at Spurs game?! Where’s @manuginobili when we need him? pic.twitter.com/iLVMJIukPu — David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) February 1, 2019

“We want Manu chant” now going on during delay of game due to bats 🦇 @spurs #spurs @manuginobili pic.twitter.com/TxFcxM2jkS — Ellie Holmes (@ellierosetx) February 1, 2019

Ginobili's youngest son wasn't yet in on the joke about his dad when he asked to be a bat for Halloween in 2017.