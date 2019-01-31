Kristaps Porzingis expressed his discontent with the Knicks and reportedly requested a trade from New York. Things escalated quick and less than an hour after the inital reports, he was traded to the Mavericks.

New York will reportedly receive second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews in the deal as well as "future first-round draft compensation", according to Stein. Jordan and Matthews are expiring contracts.

Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke are expected to be the Knicks headed to Dallas alongside Porzingis.

Here's a look at the New York Knicks roster of players that were not moved on Thursday:

Kadeem Allen (two-way contract)

Isaiah Hicks (two-way contract)

Damyean Dotson

Mario Hezonja

Enes Kanter

Kevin Knox

Luke Kornet

Emmanuel Mudiay

Frank Ntilikina

Mitchell Robinson

Lance Thomas

Allonzo Trier

Noah Vonleh

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.