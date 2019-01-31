Here's a look at who the Knicks have left on their roster after a blockbuster trade.
Kristaps Porzingis expressed his discontent with the Knicks and reportedly requested a trade from New York. Things escalated quick and less than an hour after the inital reports, he was traded to the Mavericks.
New York will reportedly receive second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews in the deal as well as "future first-round draft compensation", according to Stein. Jordan and Matthews are expiring contracts.
Courtney Lee, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Trey Burke are expected to be the Knicks headed to Dallas alongside Porzingis.
Here's a look at the New York Knicks roster of players that were not moved on Thursday:
Kadeem Allen (two-way contract)
Isaiah Hicks (two-way contract)
Damyean Dotson
Mario Hezonja
Enes Kanter
Kevin Knox
Luke Kornet
Emmanuel Mudiay
Frank Ntilikina
Mitchell Robinson
Lance Thomas
Allonzo Trier
Noah Vonleh
The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.