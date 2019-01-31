Report: Knicks Trade Kristaps Porzingis to Mavericks for Dennis Smith Jr. and Expiring Contracts

The Mavericks are finalizing a deal to land Kristaps Porzingis after he expressed frustration with the Knicks

By Michael Shapiro
January 31, 2019

The Knicks will trade Kristaps Porzingis to the Mavericks along with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

New York will reportedly receive second-year point guard Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan and Wesley Matthews in the deal as well as "future first-round draft compensation", according to Stein. Jordan and Matthews are expiring contracts.

Porzingis reportedly met with the Knicks' front office on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He reportedly stated his desire to be traded from New York. Porzingis got his wish after the meeting. 

New York will clear salary cap space for free agency in the deal in addition to adding Smith. Matthews and Jordan make a combined $41.5 in 2018-19 that will come off the Knicks' cap sheet. Dallas will assume Hardaway's $18 million in 2019-20 as well as Lee's $12.8 million. 

After Thursday's trade, the Knicks could be looking at about $74.6 million in projected cap space for next season, which is good enough to add two max slots, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Smith is the lone ex-Maverick expected to stay in New York long-term. The NC State product is averaging 12.9 points and 4.3 assists per game in 2018-19. Smith was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Porzingis has not played in 2018-19. He tore his ACL in Feb. 2018. The former No. 4 overall pick averaged 22.7 points per game in 2017-18 before his ACL injury. Porzingis is reportedly planning to inform the Mavericks that his intent is to sign the qualifying offer in restricted free agency this summer, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

