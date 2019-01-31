Kristaps Porzingis is not happy with the direction that the New York Knicks' organization is heading, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne.

According to Wojnarowski, Porzingis met with Knicks management on Thursday afternoon and brought up concerns over the team's season full of losses, the franchise's future direction, and an uncertainty around whether or not the team's culture will provide sustainable organizational success. Porzingis was also searching for clarity on his future role with the team and left the meeting with the impression that he wanted to be traded.

The Knicks' fourth-year forward has not played a game since tearing his ACL on Feb. 6 and is still undergoing rehabilitation on his left knee. He can become a restricted free agent this summer.

Porzingis was averaging 22.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a league-leading 2.4 blocks per game prior to his injury. He was voted to his first-ever All-Star game as a reserve last season.

The Knicks have posted a 10–40 record and rank last in the Eastern Conference ahead of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.