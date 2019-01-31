Report: Kristaps Porzingis Leaves Knicks Meeting with the Impression That he Prefers a Trade

Porzingis met with Knicks management on Thursday to discuss his role and the team's direction.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 31, 2019

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis prefers to be traded from the team, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

According to Wojnarowski, Porzingis met with Knicks management on Thursday and brought up concerns over the team's season full of losses, the franchise's future direction and an uncertainty around whether or not the team's culture will provide sustainable organizational success. 

The fourth-year forward also wanted clarity around his role with the team. He reportedly left the meeting with the impression that he wanted out of New York.

The Knicks are expected to discuss trade possibilities ahead of next week's deadline.

Porzingis has not played so far this season. The Knicks' franchise forward tore his ACL on Feb. 6 last year and still undergoing rehabilitation to on his left knee. He can become a restricted free agent this summer.

The Knicks have posted a 10–40 record and rank last in the Eastern Conference ahead of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message