New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis prefers to be traded from the team, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

According to Wojnarowski, Porzingis met with Knicks management on Thursday and brought up concerns over the team's season full of losses, the franchise's future direction and an uncertainty around whether or not the team's culture will provide sustainable organizational success.

The fourth-year forward also wanted clarity around his role with the team. He reportedly left the meeting with the impression that he wanted out of New York.

The Knicks are expected to discuss trade possibilities ahead of next week's deadline.

Porzingis has not played so far this season. The Knicks' franchise forward tore his ACL on Feb. 6 last year and still undergoing rehabilitation to on his left knee. He can become a restricted free agent this summer.

The Knicks have posted a 10–40 record and rank last in the Eastern Conference ahead of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.