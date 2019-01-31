Knicks fans, if you aren't already in tears, this might do it for you.

And if you are for some reason excited about Kristaps Porzingis getting traded to the Mavericks on Thursday, then this tweet will make you feel even more happy about the move.

That's Porzingis at his final game as a member of the Knicks, dapping up future teammate Luka Doncic.

It's not that those two knew at that very moment what was coming. But, they really really seemed to be fans of each other.

I mean, come on.

Kristaps to Dallas confirmed pic.twitter.com/QIoXPSQzqi — Aktan (@AktanE) January 31, 2019

It's cool New York. Zion Williamson is coming soon.

Maybe.