The Bulls traded Carmelo Anthony on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He is expected to clear waivers and will reportedly seek a new home after the trade deadline on Feb. 7.

Anthony is expected to clear waivers and will then have a better sense of a possible destination with league-wide roster movement post-trade deadline. The Lakers remain a real possibility for 'Melo beyond Thursday's deadline, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/6ySgYf3Nh8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2019

On Jan. 21, the Rockets traded Anthony to Chicago after 10 games in Houston, but the forward never played a game with the Bulls.

The 10-time All-Star struggled in his brief tenure with the Rockets, averaging career lows in points (13.4) and assists. Houston announced it was "parting ways" with Anthony on Nov. 15, shelving him until a trade partner emerged.

Anthony played for the Thunder in 2017-18 after seven seasons with the Knicks.