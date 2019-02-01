Report: Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Says Porzingis Not Likely to Play this Season as Rehab Continues

Kristaps Porzingis has been rehabbing an ACL injury since last February.

By Emily Caron
February 01, 2019

Newly acquired forward Kristaps Porzingis probably will not play for the Mavericks this season as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered a year ago, Dallas owner Mark Cuban told ESPN Friday.

The Knicks traded Porzingis to the Mavericks along with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee on Thursday. The 23-year-old All-Star has not played in a game since Feb. 6, 2018 when he tore his left ACL in a contest against the Bucks.

Porzingis was participating in individual workouts in early January, but there is still no timetable for a return. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated in mid-February when still with the Knicks, but the Mavericks announced Friday that he is unlikely to return this season.

The former No. 4 overall pick averaged 22.7 points per game in 2017-18 before his ACL injury. Porzingis is reportedly planning to inform the Mavericks that his intent is to sign the qualifying offer in restricted free agency this summer, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

The Mavericks are 23–28 going into Saturday's clash with the Cavaliers. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

