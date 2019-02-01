Despite the final players being added to the NBA All-Star Game's roster on Thursday, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's name was left off the list. The snub was hard to take for the center, who got emotional while discussing it on Friday.

When asked by reporters how it felt to see the final roster on Thursday, Gobert admitted that it got to him.

"It was a tough night," Gobert said. "My mom called me crying. It was tough. But it is what it is."

He almost addressed the situation on social media but chose not to because it wasn't "necessary." Gobert also said that it would be nice to be added to the roster as an injury replacement but "it's still not the same as being selected."

The center hung his head and covered his eyes as the interview continued. Gobert eventually got emotional and walked away from reporters.

Rudy grew increasingly emotional speaking with the media about his All-Star snub. Said his mom called him crying. Said he wrote and deleted several messages on social media. Finally, he grew too emotional to speak, and walked off, wiping away tears. pic.twitter.com/UkFX2nUrt8 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 1, 2019

In six seasons in the NBA, Gobert has never been selected for an All-Star Game but was named the league's defensive player of the year last season. This year, he's averaging 15 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Notable players such as Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons were included on the list of All-Star Game reserves released on Thursday.

Jazz president Steve Starks tweeted Thursday that it was "complete non-sense" that Gobert was not on the list.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be hosted in Charlotte on Sunday, Feb. 17. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains.