Watch: Rudy Gobert Gets Emotional Discussing NBA All-Star Game Snub

Screenshot/Twitter

Rudy Gobert was left off the list of All-Star Game reserves released on Thursday.

By Jenna West
February 01, 2019

Despite the final players being added to the NBA All-Star Game's roster on Thursday, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's name was left off the list. The snub was hard to take for the center, who got emotional while discussing it on Friday.

When asked by reporters how it felt to see the final roster on Thursday, Gobert admitted that it got to him.

"It was a tough night," Gobert said. "My mom called me crying. It was tough. But it is what it is."

He almost addressed the situation on social media but chose not to because it wasn't "necessary." Gobert also said that it would be nice to be added to the roster as an injury replacement but "it's still not the same as being selected."

The center hung his head and covered his eyes as the interview continued. Gobert eventually got emotional and walked away from reporters.

In six seasons in the NBA, Gobert has never been selected for an All-Star Game but was named the league's defensive player of the year last season. This year, he's averaging 15 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Notable players such as Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons were included on the list of All-Star Game reserves released on Thursday.

Jazz president Steve Starks tweeted Thursday that it was "complete non-sense" that Gobert was not on the list.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be hosted in Charlotte on Sunday, Feb. 17. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as team captains.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message